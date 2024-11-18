Trey Sermon News: Sparse playing time in win

Sermon had one reception for three yards on his only target and did not have a carry in Sunday's win at the Jets.

He played just five snaps on offense as Jonathan Taylor played on 63 of the offense's 70 snaps. Sermon did play more snaps than Tyler Goodson (two snaps) but it may be Goodson that has more of a role as a pass catcher if the Colts fall far behind. Either way, neither Sermon or Goodson currently has much of a role if Taylor is fully healthy.