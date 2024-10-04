Trey Sermon News: Stage set to start Week 5

Sermon appears primed to start Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jaguars with Colts head coach Shane Steichen having announced Friday that Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is ruled out for Week 5, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Sermon, who rushed five times for eight yards during Indianapolis' win over the Steelers in Week 4, looks positioned for a significant workload as the Colts' top backfield option heading into a road matchup against Jacksonville. Tyler Goodson also will be a candidate to mix in, but he's handled only one touch (a two-yard catch against Green Bay in Week 2) in three appearances this season. Sermon, meanwhile, boasts the stature and skill set of a three-down back, and Indianapolis deployed him to the tune of 17 carries for 88 yards Week 15 of last season with Taylor sidelined.