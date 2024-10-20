Trey Sermon News: Takes back seat Sunday

Sermon carried the ball eight times for 36 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Dolphins.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) still sidelined, Sermon got the start in the Colts' backfield but surprisingly played second fiddle to Tyler Goodson -- Goodson saw 14 carries and turned them into 51 yards and his first career TD. Taylor could be back in Week 8 against the Texans, but if he's not ready to go, coach Shane Steichen might decide to ride the hot hand between Sermon and Goodson again, making both backs volatile fantasy options.