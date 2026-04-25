Trey Smack News: Lands in Green Bay

The Packers selected Smack in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 216th overall.

Smack joins Green Bay via the final pick of the sixth round as the first kicker off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. As a freshman with Florida in 2022, he operated in a specialist role before taking over as the Gators' starting kicker from 2023-25, a three-year span in which he compiled an 82.8 percent field-goal conversion rate. Smack boasts a big leg, having converted 10 of 13 field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards, and he'll have an opportunity to compete with Brandon McManus and Lucas Havrisik for the Packers' starting kicker gig this offseason.