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Trey Smack News: Perfect in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 12:27pm

Smack made three field goals in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Smack -- per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel -- was a bit wayward early in training camp, but the rookie was true on all three of his attempts, including one from 58 yards away, in his first exhibition appearance. Smack was already the clear favorite to open the season as Green Bay's kicker, and Thursday's showing all but locks him in.

Trey Smack
Green Bay Packers
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