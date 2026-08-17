Trey Smith Injury: Progressing toward return
Smith (hip) is nearing a return and trending towards being available for Week 1, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.
The veteran has been hampered by a hip injury of late, but it was not expected to impact his availability for the regular season. Coach Andy Reid would not commit to Smith being back for Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, but a return is seemingly on the horizon.
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