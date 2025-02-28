Trey Smith News: Assigned franchise tag

The Chiefs assigned the non-exclusive franchise tag to Smith on Friday.

Smith will be on the hook for $23.402 million in 2025 unless the two sides are able to come to terms on a long-term extension before July's deadline. By placing the franchise tag on Smith, it keeps him away from free agency and buys the Chiefs more time to try and work out a potential multi-year deal. Smith turns 26 years old in June and has missed just one start since entering the league. He was a member of the 2021 All-Rookie team and was selected to his first Pro Bowl this past season.