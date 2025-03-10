Trey Smith News: Officially signs franchise tag

Smith signed his franchise tag with the Chiefs on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

With the one-year, $23.5-million deal, Smith becomes the highest-paid guard in the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who tweeted out the news Sunday night. Rapoport also said that the Chiefs are hoping to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. Smith has started 67 of a possible 68 regular-season games and all 13 of KC's postseason games since joining the team as a sixth-round pick in 2021.