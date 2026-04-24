Trey Zuhn News: Heads to Las Vegas

The Raiders selected Zuhn in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 91st overall.

Zuhn (6-foot-7, 312 pounds) was a dominating presence as a four-year starter at Texas A&M, where he primarily lined up at LT before also beginning to mix in at center in 2025. It appears he will remain in the interior with Las Vegas. Zuhn earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2025 and has demonstrated valuable versatility, but there are reasons to be concerned that his less-than-ideal length (32.5-inch arms) will cause hurdles at the NFL level. The Raiders inked Tyler Linderbaum to a massive three-year deal in free agency, so Zuhn projects to compete with Will Putnam for a reserve role.