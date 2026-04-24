Treydan Stukes News: Taken by Las Vegas in second round

The Raiders selected Stukes in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

Stukes had to fight for his roster spot as a walk-on at Arizona in 2020, where he spent all six years of his college career. He spent the last couple of seasons at safety and as the nickel corner after starting out as an outside corner, and he saw his tackling and pass defense numbers rise as a result. Stukes tore the ACL in his right knee during the 2024 season, but he bounced back nicely in 2025 and was selected to both the All-American Third-Team and the All-Big 12 First-Team after logging 52 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and six pass defenses (including a career-high four interceptions). Stukes has a chance to earn a consistent role in the Raiders secondary in his rookie season, with his main competition coming from Tristin McCollum.