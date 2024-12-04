Fantasy Football
Treylon Burks headshot

Treylon Burks Injury: Done for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Head coach Brian Callahan noted Wednesday that Burks (knee) won't return this season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The report notes that Burks -- who has been on IR since Oct. 19 -- had surgery to address his knee injury. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Burks had been dealing with what was described as a "loose ACL" issue, as opposed to a full tear, and underwent the procedure a couple of weeks back. In his continued absence, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd will lead the Titans' wideout corps.

Treylon Burks
Tennessee Titans
