Treylon Burks Injury: Lands on IR

Burks (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Head coach Brian Callahan had suggested this would occur Friday, so it should come as no surprise to fantasy managers. The Titans' anemic passing attack hasn't helped matters, but Burks hasn't produced nearly to the level one would expect based on his draft pedigree, as he has just four receptions for 34 yards across give games while playing a moderately high amount of snaps behind Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins.