Treylon Burks Injury: Limited to open week

Burks (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Burks played just nine offensive snaps during the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Colts. It appears the 2022 first-round pick may have come out of that contest a little bit worse for wear, but he'll have two more days to upgrade his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. Burks has seen his role in the Titans' offense decrease as the regular season has progressed, and he's caught just four passes (on eight targets) for 34 yards across five games.