Treylon Burks Injury: Won't play in Buffalo

Burks (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks' absence could lead to additional opportunities for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who scored his first touchdown of the season in this past Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts. Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd continue to occupy the top three spots on the wide receiver depth chart in Tennessee's low-octane passing game. Burks' next chance to suit up will be Week 8 in Detroit, though his absence may extend beyond that point, as coach Brian Callahan said Friday that Burks may need to go on IR, per Wyatt.