Treylon Burks headshot

Treylon Burks News: Back to Washington on one-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

The Commanders re-signed Burks to a one-year contract worth up to $4 million Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After some injury-plagued seasons in Tennessee, Burks signed with Washington back in October and appeared in eight regular-season games for the Commanders last season. He reeled in 10 of 22 targets for 130 yards and one touchdown on 60 percent of the offensive snaps across the second half of the season. The Commanders' wide receiver depth chart is wide open behind Terry McLaurin, as Deebo Samuel is ticketed for free agency next week.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Treylon Burks
