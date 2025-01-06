Treyton Welch News: Staying in New Orleans

New Orleans signed Welch to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Welch signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024. He was unable to make Cleveland's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he managed to sign to New Orleans' practice squad in late August where he spent the 2024 regular season. Welch will be with the Saints during OTAs and minicamp and will look to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 season during training camp.