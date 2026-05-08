Treyvhon Saunders News: Headed to Houston

The Texans signed Saunders as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Saunders played all four years of his collegiate career at Colgate. The wide receiver played just six games his senior year, producing 50 receptions for 700 yards and six touchdowns in the limited span. Saunders' final season was cut short due to a fractured fibula he suffered in early October, putting an end to his record-setting career at Colgate. To stay on an NFL roster, Saunders will have to prove that he has fully recovered from his injury and has the skills needed to continually add value to a professional organization.