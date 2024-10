Jackson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

With Jordan Addison returning to the lineup for the Vikings' Week 4 win over the Packers after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury, Jackson has found himself as the odd man out of the Minnesota receiving corps. The fifth-year wideout is inactive for the second week in a row after he played just 10 total snaps on offense in the two games that Addison missed.