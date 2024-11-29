Tristan Wirfs Injury: Iffy for Week 13

Wirfs (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Wirfs sprained his MCL in Week 10 against the 49ers, and even with the Week 11 bye, he was unable to play in Week 12 against the Giants. Wirfs was a limited practice participant all week, and he has a chance to reclaim his starting spot at left tackle Sunday. If Wirfs is unable to play, Justin Skule would be in line to start at left tackle for a second straight game.