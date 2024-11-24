Tristan Wirfs Injury: Inactive for Week 12

Wirfs (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Wirfs sprained his MCL during the Buccaneers' Week 10 loss to the 49ers. He initially was listed as questionable for Sunday's game after practicing in a limited capacity all week but was downgraded to doubtful Saturday. Wirfs' next opportunity to suit up will be Week 13 against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 1. Justin Skule is the top candidate to start at left tackle due to Wirfs being sidelined.