Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Wirfs (knee/foot) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Wirfs sprained his right MCL during Tampa Bay's Week 10 loss to San Francisco. The 2020 first-round pick took advantage of the Bucs' Week 11 bye to get additional rest and rehab on his knee, and he was able to participate in Wednesday's practice. Wirfs will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
