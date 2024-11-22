Fantasy Football
Tristan Wirfs headshot

Tristan Wirfs Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 12:51pm

Wirfs (knee/foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old offensive lineman sprained his right MCL in Tampa Bay's Week 10 loss to the 49ers and practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week. If Wirfs is unable to suit up for the Week 12 matchup, expect Justin Skule to protect Baker Mayfield's blindside.

Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
