Tristan Wirfs Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Wirfs (knee/foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The 25-year-old offensive lineman sprained his right MCL in Tampa Bay's Week 10 loss to the 49ers and practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week. If Wirfs is unable to suit up for the Week 12 matchup, expect Justin Skule to protect Baker Mayfield's blindside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now