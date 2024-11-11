Fantasy Football
Tristan Wirfs headshot

Tristan Wirfs Injury: Tending to sprained MCL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 9:14am

Wirfs was diagnosed with an MCL sprain following Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a positive development for Wirfs, who may have had to miss the rest of the season if he'd instead torn his MCL in Week 10. He's not expected to miss more than a couple of games as he recovers, during which time Justin Skule would figure to step into a starting role on the Buccaneers' offensive line.

Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
