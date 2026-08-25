Tristan Wirfs News: Full-go Tuesday
Wirfs (hamstring) practiced in full-team drills Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Wirfs looks to be ready for the season after a hamstring injury early in camp kept him sidelined for a spell. He returned in limited fashion last week and is now progressing to full-team work and one-on-ones against starters.
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