Tristan Wirfs headshot

Tristan Wirfs News: Full-go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Wirfs (hamstring) practiced in full-team drills Tuesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Wirfs looks to be ready for the season after a hamstring injury early in camp kept him sidelined for a spell. He returned in limited fashion last week and is now progressing to full-team work and one-on-ones against starters.

Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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