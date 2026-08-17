Tristan Wirfs News: Practicing for first time in camp
Wirfs (hamstring) is participating in Monday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Though Tampa Bay hasn't placed Wirfs on any reserve list since training camp opened in late July, the standout left tackle hadn't practiced over the past three weeks after tweaking his hamstring during a conditioning test. He appears to have since healed up from the injury, though the Buccaneers could still limit his workload early on and hold him out of either or both of their remaining two preseason contests. Regardless, Wirfs looks like he'll be ready to go for Week 1, barring any setbacks with his hamstring.
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