Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristin McCollum headshot

Tristin McCollum News: Logs two pass defenses in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

McCollum gathered 33 tackles (18 solo) and two pass defenses across 14 regular-season appearances in 2024. He added three more tackles (three solo) while playing in all four postseason games.

McCollum was a core special-teamer who played in all but three regular-season games. He also started two games at strong safety - once in Week 14 when Sydney Brown and Reed Blankenship were both sidelined with injuries and once in the regular-season finale when the Eagles rested the majority of their significant players. McCollum signed a two-year, $2.1 million contract with Philly in January of 2024, and he'll become an exclusive-rights free agent after the 2025 campaign.

Tristin McCollum
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now