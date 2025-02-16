Tristin McCollum News: Logs two pass defenses in 2024

McCollum gathered 33 tackles (18 solo) and two pass defenses across 14 regular-season appearances in 2024. He added three more tackles (three solo) while playing in all four postseason games.

McCollum was a core special-teamer who played in all but three regular-season games. He also started two games at strong safety - once in Week 14 when Sydney Brown and Reed Blankenship were both sidelined with injuries and once in the regular-season finale when the Eagles rested the majority of their significant players. McCollum signed a two-year, $2.1 million contract with Philly in January of 2024, and he'll become an exclusive-rights free agent after the 2025 campaign.