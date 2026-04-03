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Tristin McCollum News: Officially back with Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 4:08pm

McCollum signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Raiders on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In his first campaign with Las Vegas last season, McCollum played in 16 games and worked mostly on special teams (320 snaps), though he did log 145 snaps on defense -- 61 of which came in the final two weeks. He'll likely be tabbed for a rotational role at safety again in 2026 behind Isaiah Pola-Mao (shoulder) and Jeremy Chinn (back).

Tristin McCollum
Las Vegas Raiders
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