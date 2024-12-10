Tristin McCollum News: Steps into expanded role

McCollum recorded four tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 22-16 win versus the Panthers.

Though it didn't translate to a huge day in the box score, McCollum played a career-high 66 defensive snaps in Week 14 with both Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee) sidelined. His snap share in Week 15 versus the Steelers will probably depend on Blankenship's and Brown's availability.