Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristin McCollum headshot

Tristin McCollum News: Steps into expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

McCollum recorded four tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 22-16 win versus the Panthers.

Though it didn't translate to a huge day in the box score, McCollum played a career-high 66 defensive snaps in Week 14 with both Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee) sidelined. His snap share in Week 15 versus the Steelers will probably depend on Blankenship's and Brown's availability.

Tristin McCollum
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now