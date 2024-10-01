Tristin McCollum News: Tallies eight stops Week 4

McCollum recorded eight tackles (four solo) against the Buccaneers in Sunday's loss.

With Reed Blankenship exiting the contest due to an illness late in the first half, McCollum got an extended opportunity at safety. He ended up logging 53 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps and finishing second on the team in tackles. McCollum had totaled just three defensive snaps over the season's first three weeks, and he'll likely to return to playing mostly on special teams if Blankenship is able to return to action following the Eagles' Week 5 bye.