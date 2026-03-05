Tristin McCollum News: Tendered by Las Vegas

The Raiders placed an exclusive rights free-agent tender on McCollum on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCollum will remain with the Raiders instead of hitting free agency, remaining in Las Vegas after he compiled 14 total tackles (11 solo) and a pass defensed over 16 regular-season games in 2025. The 26-year-old will likely compete for a top reserve spot behind Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn (back) at safety in 2026.