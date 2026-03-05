Tristin McCollum headshot

Tristin McCollum News: Tendered by Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:01pm

The Raiders placed an exclusive rights free-agent tender on McCollum on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCollum will remain with the Raiders instead of hitting free agency, remaining in Las Vegas after he compiled 14 total tackles (11 solo) and a pass defensed over 16 regular-season games in 2025. The 26-year-old will likely compete for a top reserve spot behind Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn (back) at safety in 2026.

Tristin McCollum
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristin McCollum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristin McCollum See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
115 days ago
IDP Analysis: Week 14 Review
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 14 Review
Author Image
Dan Marcus
December 11, 2024