Troy Andersen headshot

Troy Andersen Injury: Contributes when healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Andersen (knee) recorded 47 tackles (28 solo) and a pick-six in seven games this season.

The inside linebacker's knee injury forced him to end the campaign on injured reserve. In the three games in which he played on at least 76 percent of the defensive snaps, Andersen finished with nine, 12 and 17 tackles, respectively. Unfortunately, Andersen also ended 2023 on injured reserve, due to a shoulder/pectoral injury.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
