Troy Andersen Injury: Could return in Week 7?

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Atlanta will continue to evaluate Andersen (knee) as the week progresses, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen has missed the Falcons' last two games due to a knee injury sustained during the team's Week 4 win over the Saints. His practice participation will be the best indication on whether the Montana State product can return to Atlanta's linebacker corps in Week 7, when the Falcons host the Seahawks.