Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Troy Andersen headshot

Troy Andersen Injury: DNP again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Andersen (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Andersen has missed Atlanta's last five games, but coach Raheem Morris has continued to label him as day-to-day. He's likely going to need some form of practice participation Friday if he wants to have any chance of suiting up Sunday against the Saints. Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman have been filling in at linebacker.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now