Troy Andersen Injury: DNP again Thursday

Andersen (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Andersen has missed Atlanta's last five games, but coach Raheem Morris has continued to label him as day-to-day. He's likely going to need some form of practice participation Friday if he wants to have any chance of suiting up Sunday against the Saints. Kaden Elliss and Nate Landman have been filling in at linebacker.