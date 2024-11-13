Fantasy Football
Troy Andersen headshot

Troy Andersen Injury: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Andersen (knee) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's estimated injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen aggravated a knee injury during the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Saints this past Sunday. He was estimated as a limited Wednesday, so his practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status for Week 11 against Denver.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
