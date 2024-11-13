Troy Andersen Injury: Limited in Wednesday's walkthrough
Andersen (knee) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's estimated injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Andersen aggravated a knee injury during the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Saints this past Sunday. He was estimated as a limited Wednesday, so his practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status for Week 11 against Denver.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now