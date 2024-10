Head coach Raheem Morris stated Monday that Andersen (knee) is still day-to-day, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen practiced in a limited fashion throughout Week 8 prep but ultimately was unable to suit up Sunday against Tampa Bay. His current day-to-day status implies his Week 9 availability is still up in the air, as the Montana State product works to return from a now four-game absence.