Andersen (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Andersen was unable to suit up for the Falcons' Week 5 win over the Buccaneers due to a knee issue sustained the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP indicates he's still ways away from returning to the field. The third-year pro will likely need to upgrade to limited participation either Thursday and Friday to have a chance at suiting up for the Falcons' Week 6 contest against the Panthers.