Troy Andersen Injury: Needs further evaluation

Andersen will undergo a reevaluation Monday after aggravating his knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Andersen missed five games with the injury and although he felt well enough to return to action and suit up against the Saints, he ultimately ended up sidelined again. A clearer picture of his potential to play Week 11 against the Broncos likely won't come until later in the week.