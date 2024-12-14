Fantasy Football
Troy Andersen Injury: Ruled out for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 1:26pm

Andersen (knee) won't suit up Monday against Las Vegas, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Andersen has been dealing with the knee issue since getting hurt Week 4 versus New Orleans. He's played in just three of Atlanta's nine contests since and has seen his defensive snap count fall after getting off to a strong start to the campaign. With Andersen out again Week 15, Nate Landman could take on a larger portion of defensive snaps.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
