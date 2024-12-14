Troy Andersen Injury: Ruled out for Week 15

Andersen (knee) won't suit up Monday against Las Vegas, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Andersen has been dealing with the knee issue since getting hurt Week 4 versus New Orleans. He's played in just three of Atlanta's nine contests since and has seen his defensive snap count fall after getting off to a strong start to the campaign. With Andersen out again Week 15, Nate Landman could take on a larger portion of defensive snaps.