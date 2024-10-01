Fantasy Football
Troy Andersen headshot

Troy Andersen Injury: Secures pick-six in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 6:45am

Andersen recorded 17 total tackles (10 solo), an interception and a pass defensed in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Saints.

Andersen had himself a day against New Orleans, securing a career-high 17 takedowns in the victory. Additionally, he intercepted Derek Carr in the second quarter, returning the ball for a 47-yard touchdown. The linebacker was estimated as a non-participant at practice Monday with a knee injury, and his status is worth monitoring ahead of the team's matchup with the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Through four games in 2024, Andersen has compiled 44 total tackles (26 solo), an interception and a pass defensed.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
