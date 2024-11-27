Fantasy Football
Troy Andersen Injury: Still nursing injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 2:58pm

Andersen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Andersen missed the Falcons' most recent game in the Week 11 loss to the Broncos due to a knee injury, and Wednesday's limited session indicates that he's still nursing the issue. If the third-year pro from Montana State is sidelined for the sixth time this season in Week 13, expect Rashaan Evans to serve as one of the Falcons' top backup inside linebackers.

