Troy Andersen Injury: Still nursing injury
Andersen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Andersen missed the Falcons' most recent game in the Week 11 loss to the Broncos due to a knee injury, and Wednesday's limited session indicates that he's still nursing the issue. If the third-year pro from Montana State is sidelined for the sixth time this season in Week 13, expect Rashaan Evans to serve as one of the Falcons' top backup inside linebackers.
