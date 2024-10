Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Andersen (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen was unable to practice both Wednesday and Thursday and is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a knee injury. Expect Nate Landman to continue seeing additional reps with the Falcons' first-team defense while Andersen remains sidelined.