Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Troy Andersen headshot

Troy Andersen Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Andersen (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week; however, Friday's injury report suggests his knee issue is still too much to overcome in Week 8. With Andersen set to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, expect Nate Landman to start alongside Kaden Elliss as part of the Falcons' top inside linebacker duo.

Troy Andersen
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News