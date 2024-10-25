Troy Andersen Injury: Won't return Sunday

Andersen (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week; however, Friday's injury report suggests his knee issue is still too much to overcome in Week 8. With Andersen set to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, expect Nate Landman to start alongside Kaden Elliss as part of the Falcons' top inside linebacker duo.