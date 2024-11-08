Troy Andersen News: Cleared to play Sunday

Andersen (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Saints and is expected to play.

Andersen practiced fully all week and looks ready to return to action after missing the previous five contests. His return figures to send Nate Landman back to the bench, leaving Andersen and Kaden Elliss as Atlanta's top linebackers. Both should be busy against a run-heavy New Orleans offense missing numerous key wide receivers.