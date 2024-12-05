Troy Andersen News: Logs full practice Thursday

Andersen (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, but the issue wasn't serious enough to prevent him from practicing in full Thursday. The third-year linebacker played just 16 defensive snaps against the Chargers this past Sunday, but assuming he's past his knee injury, Andersen should operate on a larger snap account against the Vikings this Sunday.