Troy Andersen News: Past knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Andersen (knee) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Andersen has missed six games this season due to a knee injury, but it appears he's on track to play against the Chargers on Sunday given his practice participation Thursday. Across five regular-season games, Andersen has logged 44 tackles (26 solo) and one interception.

