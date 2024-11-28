Troy Andersen News: Past knee injury
Andersen (knee) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Andersen has missed six games this season due to a knee injury, but it appears he's on track to play against the Chargers on Sunday given his practice participation Thursday. Across five regular-season games, Andersen has logged 44 tackles (26 solo) and one interception.
