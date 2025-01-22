Troy Dye News: Larger role in second half of 2024

Dye played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 57 tackles (34 solo), including 1.5 sacks.

Dye signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Chargers in March of 2024 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Vikings. He was utilized mainly on special teams over the first half of the year, but he started to see a noticeable increase in defensive snaps in Week 9 against the Browns and was listed as a starter in five of the Chargers' final seven games of the regular season. Dye ended up finishing with career highs in combined tackles, solo tackles and sacks, and as an unrestricted free agent, he should get plenty of interest from linebacker-needy teams during the offseason.