Troy Dye News: Sacks Mayfield in blowout loss
Dye registered nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Chargers' 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers this past Sunday.
Dye and Elijah Molden finished Sunday's game as the second-leading tacklers for the Chargers behind Daiyan Henley (10). Dye was responsible for the Bolts' lone sack as he got to Baker Mayfield for a five-yard loss late in the second quarter. Dye has seen a noticeable increase in defensive snaps over his last five games, and over that span he has logged 36 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now