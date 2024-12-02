Troy Dye News: Steps up production in start

Dye recorded 14 total tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons.

Dye played a season-high 77 percent of the team's defensive snaps with Denzel Perryman (groin) unavailable, leading to a season high in tackles. Nick Niemann saw the majority of the workload in Perryman's place in Week 12, but that flipped to Dye in Week 13. If Perryman remains out in Week 14 versus Kansas City, expect Dye to get the starter's workload again on Sunday Night Football.