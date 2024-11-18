Troy Franklin News: Finds end zone in Week 11

Franklin caught both of his targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

Franklin's touchdown against Atlanta was his second of the season, as the rookie wideout continues to play in a rotational role in the Broncos' passing offense. The Oregon product played 44 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps Sunday, and he's played over 50 percent of snaps in just one of his 10 games this season. Though Franklin's development thus far has been a positive sign for his future NFL success, his limited usage makes him unreliable for fantasy purposes. The Broncos head to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders in Week 12.