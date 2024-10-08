Troy Franklin News: Minimal involvement against Raiders

Franklin caught one of his two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

Franklin played just 11 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, the fewest of any Denver wide receiver. Despite his minimal usage, the rookie hit a season-high for receiving yards (20) on his one catch against the Raiders. Its possible that Franklin's role could grow within Denver's offense as the season progresses while his college teammate and current quarterback Bo Nix continues to develop this season. Until then, the former Oregon wideout will be off the fantasy radar. The Broncos are set to host the Chargers in Week 6.